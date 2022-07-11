Recent Supreme Court decisions have emphasized the fact that we are living in a tyranny of the minority. From the drafting of the Constitution, minority rule has been built in. White males, a majority of whom were slave holders, were a minority of the population of the original 13 states.
Through the device of the Electoral College, the intent of minority rule was enshrined. Providing southern states with two senators (and electors) regardless of population enabled the terrors of slavery and the Civil War. The institution of the Senate filibuster was designed to institutionalize this minority rule.
Both Republican presidents of this century were elected by minority votes (2000 and 2016). The Senate’s two votes per state furthered the minority’s ability to control legislation and judicial appointments. Mitch McConnell’s willingness to bend rules to refuse Barack Obama the appointment of a Supreme Court justice, and then flip-flop to allow Trump a third appointment is another example. Now we see six people, most of whom are Catholics (another minority), completely disregard the sworn testimony of many of them to support established precedent and in two days invent a state right in one case and remove one in another case.
The fatal defect of the Constitution has put the very future of the United States as a representative democracy in severe jeopardy. Our collective failure to correct this defect may well consign this “American Experiment” to the dustbin of history, like Ancient Greece and Rome.
We all need to keep this in mind and vote for candidates who support the rule of law and support for a democracy for our children and grandchildren.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood