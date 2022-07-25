It was interesting to read the letter to the editor in last week’s WKT headlined, “Tyranny of the Minority Jeopardizes Democracy.” The writer complains about the fact that he believes we’ve suffered from this problem since the drafting of the Constitution and gives what he feels are examples of the problems caused.
We are not set up as a democracy. We are a democratic republic, sometimes referred to as a constitutional republic, or as the writer refers to it, a representative democracy. That’s accurate too, but he calls it a “defect.” Some decisions are made by direct votes from the voters (typically local decisions), and some are made by elected representatives of the voters (typically federal).
This trite phrase comes to mind: “Two wolves and a lamb vote on what to have for lunch.” In a purely democratic vote, the wolves will have a nice meal and the lamb wouldn’t have to worry about ever voting again.
If that technique were to be employed for federal elections, I fear that the east coast, west coast and states like Illinois (which translates to “Chicago”) would represent the wolves and the rest of us in “fly over” country would be the lambs. Do you really want voters in those states deciding how we live our lives?
I’m not a constitutional expert by any means, but I marvel at the insights our founding fathers had regarding human nature and fairness and governance of what has turned out to be one of the most diverse countries in the world.
Do we have a perfect system? No, of course not. We are human beings who make mistakes and have shortcomings. But, if this were such a horrible place to live, we wouldn’t have the problem at our southern border of throngs of people wanting to be here.
Virginia Kramer
Kirkwood