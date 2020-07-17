Two Webster Groves High School student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the students is a football player, and the other is a soccer player, according to parents whose children play on the teams.
The students and their teammates have been instructed to self quarantine for the next 14 days.
News of the students testing positive for COVID-19 coincides with new guidelines for youth sports from the St. Louis County Health Department that will go into effect on Monday, July 20. Those guidelines include the following:
- Youth teams will only be allowed to practice. No competitive play between teams or within teams will be allowed.
- No more than 10 individuals, including coaches, are to participate in athletic activities in a single space, and all participants must remain at least six feet apart.
- No spectators will be allowed during any team or practice session.
The St. Louis County Health Department said a total of 700 youths have contracted COVID-19 in St. Louis County, and that number rises every day.
"As the investigations continue, there is data that reflects numerous positive cases stem from attending sporting events, participating in practices, or participating in social activities," the department said in a news release on Friday, July 17.
The department then outlined a few of those examples, which include:
- Two local high schools recently reported cases involving student athletes. One of which resulted in placing 15 student athletes in quarantine while awaiting test results after one athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
- Multiple St. Louis County youths and family members have tested positive after attending an athletic tournament outside of St. Louis County, including a 9-year-old athlete.
- An alumnus of a local high school tested positive after attending basketball practice with current students. Now, 16 people who had contact with the person are in quarantine.
Any coach or school that learns that a student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 must report it to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.