Historic Sappington House, 1015 Sappington Road, will connect time and memories in two outdoor October concerts to raise funds to preserve St. Louis County’s oldest brick home.
On Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., Javier Mendoza “Hobo Cane” will perform a return concert, courtesy of Pat and Jim Bubash.
Tickets will be sold at the gate — $10 per adult; children under 12 free.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Skylark Brothers will perform a classic rock concert featuring music from the 1960s and ’70s. Gate tickets are $20 per adult; children under 12 free. For this concert, the admission will include one complimentary drink and one raffle ticket for silent auction items.
The Barn restaurant onsite will be offering food and drink for sale during both concerts. Bring lawn chairs. Parking available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. Call 314-822-8171 for more information or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.