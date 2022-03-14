Two three-year terms on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education will be decided during the April 5 municipal election.
The seven candidates, in order of their filing, are Matthew Losse, Judy Moticka, incumbent Mark Boyko, John Chong, Jason Baker, John (David) Sanders and Jeffrey Mintzlaff. According to Kirkwood For Educational Integrity, Chong and Baker have dropped out of the race.
Matthew Losse
Matthew “Matt” Losse is a lifelong Kirkwood resident and 1994 graduate of Kirkwood High School. A youth sports coach for over a decade, Losse has three daughters in the district. He was a senior account manager at a family HR consulting business for over 20 years and is currently a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual.
Losse has been a volunteer for Flags of Valor, Big Brothers Big Sisters, KirkCare and in the classroom. His main priorities include empowering students and parents, strengthening academic excellence, as well as promoting transparency and accountability.
“I will bring a fresh perspective, provide leadership to meet the educational needs of all students and ensure they are prepared upon graduation for their next step in life,” said Losse. “We will work together so that Kirkwood schools will be the best schools again.”
Judy Moticka
Judy Moticka is a 31-year resident of Kirkwood. Now retired, Moticka taught high school English for more than a decade, the last six of those at Kirkwood High School. She served two mayor-appointed terms on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, serving at various points as vice chair, secretary and commissioner.
Moticka’s platform includes ensuring the needs of each child are met, implementing the district’s strategic plan, protecting the integrity of Kirkwood schools and collecting input from community members.
“At the end of the day, my priority will always be what is best for the children,” she said.
Mark Boyko
Incumbent Mark Boyko has served one term on the board of education, and has two children in the district. Boyko has served on the board of directors of non-profit Places for People, and is also the secretary for the Embark Foundation. He works as an attorney.
“We’ve hired a new superintendent. We’ve increased capacity so students don’t have to study in closets and stairwells, we’ve navigated COVID, and we’ve made improvements to the areas of diversity and transparency,” said Boyko. “There’s still work to be done, and that’s why I’m running for a second term.”
John Chong
John “Jack” Chong is a senior project manager for construction company Performance Services, and has worked on projects for school districts across the state. He has two children and has lived in the Kirkwood School District since 1999.
Chong said he’s very passionate about school facilities and education, and would like to bring his skills in planning, budgeting, executing and overcoming obstacles to the district. He intends to ensure Kirkwood education standards remain high while maintaining a high level of fiscal responsibility and transparency to taxpayers.
Jeffrey Mintzlaff
Jeffrey “Jeff” Mintzlaff moved to Kirkwood with his family in 2015. He has a child at Nipher Middle School with more “future Pioneers” on the way in the form of grandchildren.
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force, Mintzlaff retired as a colonel from a career as a pilot in 2012 after 28 years of active military duty. He previously served on the O’Fallon School District Board of Education. Today, he is the director of mission planning at Tapestry Solutions. Mintzlaff said he is running to re-focus the Kirkwood School District on educational excellence, and engaging and empowering children to think critically.
“There are many challenges facing the district,” he said. “I can sit on the sideline and watch what other people are doing, or I can put my pragmatic skills to good use for the children of the community.”
Mintzlaff was recently in the news after his church, Grace Church St. Louis in Maryland Heights, posted a flyer online encouraging support for Mintzlaff and a candidate for Ritenour School District Board of Education. As tax-exempt entities, churches are not permitted to formally endorse candidates for any election.
Kirkwood School District Board of Education candidates Jason Baker and John (David) Sanders did not respond to questionnaires from the Times or the Kirkwood School District.
Priorities
Though all candidates were invited to attend, only Losse, Moticka, Boyko and Mintzlaff appeared at Kirkwood High School on March 3 for a school board candidate forum, which was moderated by the League of Women Voters. During the forum, the four candidates fielded questions from community members and the League of Women Voters.
The candidates were given time at the start to introduce themselves and share their top issues. Losse said his two biggest concerns are how to go about getting more revenue for the district and handling the COVID-19 pandemic going forward.
“Our kids need to be in schools and in front of teachers,” he said.
Moticka said the biggest challenges are closing the achievement gap and helping children who are falling behind due to the pandemic.
“We need to meet our kids where they are. They’re not behind — those lines have all been redrawn,” she said. “We need to intervene as soon as a child is struggling and get them the help they need. That’s the only way they won’t feel defeated and will be ready when they need to be.”
Boyko said while the district did an “admirable job” in navigating the pandemic, his priority is helping students thrive in the aftershock of COVID. Another of his goals is to help students flourish within the district.
“While our students improve during their time in Kirkwood, many come into kindergarten without being prepared to succeed,” he said. “How can we get those children to come along and get that sense of belonging that makes them feel like they’re a part of Kirkwood and feel comfortable learning here?”
Mintzlaff’s priorities come down to educational excellence.
“We’ve taken our eye off the ball when it comes to core academics,” he said. “We have outstanding teachers. I know if we give them the time and let them focus, we’ll address both the academics and the achievement gap at the same time by raising everybody’s standards at once.”
Pandemic Concerns
The four candidates were asked to address whether they believe certain policies, such as the decision to require masks or switch to virtual classes, should be left in the hands of parents or school district leadership.
Losse said it should be the parents who decide, and that the district “waited a little too long” to remove masking mandates.
“The kids, especially in the early childhood and elementary ages, need to be able to see their teachers’ faces and the expressions of fellow students,” he said. “Kids belong in school. That’s where they learn best. Parents are the ones who should be making that choice, not the administration.”
In contrast, Moticka said the school board has a responsibility to every child in the district and must make decisions for the greater good.
“It’s important to have kids in schools, but to be there safely we have to consider what’s safe not just for your own child, but for other students, staff, faculty and the immunocompromised,” she said. “That decision can’t be made on an individual basis.”
Boyko said that the school board should make such decisions, adding that the decision to extend masking helped the district as it navigated effects of the pandemic such as teacher shortages.
Mintzlaff agreed the decision should rest in the hands of the board.
Book Review
The candidates were also asked to weigh in on another hot-button issue affecting Kirkwood schools — the district’s book review policy.
Moticka reminded the audience that parents already have access to what books are available in a children’s classroom and can, at any time, ask that their child not be permitted to read certain books. While she agreed this is a parent’s right, she added that parents should not be able to make that decision for other children.
Boyko agreed, adding that the district segregates books based on age at the elementary level and marks books for older students at the middle school level. He said although parents can control what their child reads, the ultimate responsibility to determine what’s appropriate for school libraries and classrooms rests in the hands of librarians and teachers.
“Just because I’m responsible for the safety of my child, that doesn’t mean when I put my child on a plane, the FAA allows me to pilot it,” he said.
Mintzlaff said he believes the current policy itself is fine, but the issue comes down to adhering to those policies.
“There’s some books there that don’t necessarily belong in an elementary school,” he said. “Keep those books aligned to age groups where they should be.”
Losse said following the district’s policies is paramount to ensure that inappropriate books aren’t entering school libraries, and stressed the importance of allowing parents to make choices on books for their own child. He added that parents and community members need to be involved in refreshing policies or ensuring current procedures are being followed.
Equity and Inclusion
The candidates were also asked how they would build equity and inclusion within the district. Boyko’s response focused on improving literacy in early grades to quickly bring all students up to a level where they feel like they belong. He added that it’s important for young students to have exposure to non-white teachers.
“What I hope to do in the next three years is work toward making sure that all our students have at least one non-white homeroom teacher before they get out of elementary school,” he said.
Mintzlaff said students need to be held to higher standards in core academics to avoid falling behind.
Losse warned against being divisive. Building equity and inclusion, he said, includes valuing all students in the district and not just certain groups.
Moticka said representation is the key to equity and inclusion in Kirkwood schools.
“Kids need to feel like they belong,” she said. “If you’re a minority in race, gender, sexual orientation … you need to feel you belong and see people who reflect you whether it’s in books, teachers or artwork. We have to include everybody.”
Critical Race Theory
Candidates were also asked about their understanding of Critical Race Theory and their positions on how history should be taught in schools.
Mintzlaff said he was “not a fan” of Critical Race Theory, but agreed that topics involving race like slavery need to be taught in schools.
“Right from the beginning, CRT breaks things down on race and divides into the oppressor and the oppressed, and you’re in those categories for life. It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I think America has a proud history. I’ve spent my life defending it, but we’ve had our issues and we need to teach history the way it is.”
Losse agreed that CRT serves to further divide the community. While he acknowledged that race should be addressed in its historical context from all views, he added that teachers should not impart their own personal views onto students.
Moticka dismissed concerns about Critical Race Theory, but stressed the importance of teaching history accurately.
“CRT is a graduate-level legal theory. It isn’t in our schools. What we need to teach is our history,” she said. “If we can’t talk about slavery, racism and the repercussions of that, we’re not teaching history. Our kids deserve to know how our country came to be — the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Boyko added that discussions on racism go beyond what’s considered history because “we still see it today.”
“Our children, whether we teach it or not, see who lives north of Delmar and who lives south. They see which neighborhoods we’re scared to go into. They see which shopping malls are nice and which aren’t,” he said. “If we don’t teach them the history that brought them to that point, they’re going to make their own assumptions and that’s going to be a real loss for the community.”
Closing Statements
Candidates were given an opportunity to make a final statement at the end of the forum.
Mintzlaff said from his time as a pilot and father of a special needs child to his skills as a senior decision maker, he has the experience to drive change and improvement in Kirkwood schools.
“Are you OK with decreasing test scores and how we’ve been responding to them? Are you OK with the push toward a non-cognitive curriculum? Do you feel empowered as a parent? Are you respected and listened to? Are we teaching our students to respect the institution of our country?” he asked. “If the answer is no, you need someone new.”
Boyko used his time to tout the district’s academic successes and request a round of applause for teachers. He said 75% of the district’s students are at or above the benchmark 40th percentile in reading, and in half of all grades, the latest test scores show that students are doing better than immediately before the COVID pandemic.
“That doesn’t mean we’re perfect. It doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement,” he said. “There’s big things we’re planning including the work we’ve done in early childhood literacy and now a focus on middle school math. We can’t do it without our parents, teachers and our students.”
Moticka reinforced her priorities of ensuring that the needs of each child are met, protecting the integrity of schools and working to listen to community members.
“I’ll work to recruit and retain the very best teachers. Our kids need to be met where they are to achieve their academic and socio-emotional goals,” she said. “We have to listen to one another to understand our differences and try to find common ground. At the end of the day, I’ll do what’s best for the children.”
Losse said the district was great when he went through it and retains its greatness today. He said part of why he’s running is to be part of that tradition.
“We can always do better and my plan is making sure we tackle those issues,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work for the community and strengthen academic excellence, ensure transparency and accountability and empower students and parents.”
A full recording of the candidate forum can be viewed on the Kirkwood School District’s YouTube page.