Local organization Webster Arts opened two new exhibitions this month.
“Small Works” showcases 20 different pieces from local artists, all of which are 12x12 inches or smaller. “Small Works” runs now through March 31 at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
“Small Works,” which is possible because of our longstanding partnership with the Webster Groves Public Library, provides an excellent opportunity for artists to experiment in new mediums or hone their existing skills — or perhaps even make a return to their artistic practice,” said Webster Arts Office and Communications Manager Heather Sparkman. “It is truly an exciting challenge to think about communicating in a limited amount of space, one that our contributing artists have risen to meet with great success.”
“About Face” features approximately 50 pieces of art from artists across the country focusing on the complexity of emotions and expressions that faces can depict. “About Face” runs through April 30 at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave., which is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Portraiture is a timeless and intriguing subject matter that artists have been drawn to for centuries,” said Webster Arts Executive Director Jenny Donaldson. “Artists across all disciplines continue to create portraits that convey raw emotion, beauty, power, importance and more. We are excited to showcase how artists from around the country approach this subject matter.”
Both exhibits are free and family-friendly.
Originally known for its annual art fair, Art & Air, which began in 2003, Webster Arts has grown into a vital community organization that invites people of all ages to explore and enjoy art. Over the past 20 years, Webster Arts has expanded its programs to include Paint Webster, exhibits, workshops, artists markets, concerts and family-friendly community engagement programs. The gallery on Summit Avenue features artwork from around the country and a boutique featuring the work of local artists.