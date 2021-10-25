Two Webster Groves City Hall employees tendered their resignations last week, bringing the total number of city hall employees that have resigned since April to six.
Human Resource Generalist Keitha Troy and Accountant Tracy Woods are the latest employees to resign. Troy has been with the city for 13 years, and her duties included payroll, a function of the finance department.
Joan Jadali, longtime assistant city manager and director of finance and administration, and Human Resources Specialist Dawn Cole, resigned on the same day in April. Public Works Administrative Coordinator Karen Beck, who had been with the city for more than three decades, departed on July 6. Jayne Draney, a part-time administrative assistant for four-and-a-half years, resigned in May.
Webster Groves came under new leadership in January when Marie Peoples began her new job as city manager. In April, she named Eric Peterson to the assistant city manager position. Both Peoples and Peterson had previously held government positions in Coconino County, Arizona.
Peoples stated that the city and the community are experiencing change, and that change can be difficult, though necessary at times.
“The city is an attractive employer for many people in different stages of their careers. People work today differently than they have in the past; it is rare to have employees stay with one organization for their entire career,” Peoples said in a written statement about the resignations. “We are proud to support employees that have left the organization in their next chapters, and we’re grateful for the contributions they’ve made while serving the city and its residents.”
Former Webster Groves City Council Member Kathy Hart addressed the resignations during the public comment period of the Oct. 19 city council meeting, saying that “something was up at city hall.”
“I was shocked to learn today of two more resignations at city hall. That marks our sixth employee in city hall who felt the need to resign since April,” Hart said. “It is interesting to me that these employees are all women. Five were long term employees, and most had no other job lined up. What kind of work environment has been created that has caused all these women to feel the need to resign?”
Hart said she is particularly concerned about the future of the city’s finance department, saying the departure of Troy and Woods leaves one person in charge of city finances — Finance Manager Marlene Sherman. She said the city was at a “critical point.”
“We have nobody to run checks and balances in the finance department because nobody knows how,” she said.
The mayor and city council did not respond to Hart’s comments.