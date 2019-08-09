The former director of a St. Louis nonprofit that helps disadvantaged youth was fatally shot at a Rock Hill apartment complex last week.
Ashland Tate, 35, of Hazelwood, was killed in the shooting that happened at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive in Rock Hill.
Two men have been charged in his murder. Police have said it appears the three men knew each other.
Tate, who was married with two children, was formerly the executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis. The nonprofit helps youth rise above difficult circumstances to become successful in college and beyond. Tate had gone through the program during a tough childhood in New Orleans, and eventually became head of the St. Louis chapter.
Rock Hill police found Tate laying in the parking lot of the Standford Place apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to the call on Raritan Drive, which is located off of Manchester Road about a quarter mile from the intersection of Manchester and McKnight Road.
Tate was taken to the hospital where he died hours later, according to the St. Louis County Police Department, which took over the investigation at the request of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Rayshaun McDonald, 25, who lives in an apartment on Raritan Drive, and Themon Ryan, 32, of Merryfield Circle in St. Charles, were charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Tate’s death, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. McDonald and Ryan, who do not appear to have any prior criminal history, have since been released on $75,000 bond.
At the scene, police found Ryan still sitting in the vehicle Tate had been shot in, according to Tracy Panus, media relations officer for the St. Louis County Police Department. McDonald was sitting on the ground next to Tate’s body.
Police found a 9 mm shell casing in the car along with a blood stain and evidence of a gunshot through the front passenger seat. Police also found a 9 mm gun in McDonald’s nearby apartment. Police connected the vehicle to Ryan.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but Officer Panus said it appears that Tate, McDonald and Ryan knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).