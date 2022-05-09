Cathleen O’Donnell-Jones joined Two Men and a Truck in 2013. Now, nearly 10 years later, she manages the marketing for nine locations in Missouri and other states including Illinois, South Dakota, Maine and New Jersey.
Moving company Two Men and a Truck started in 1994 with one truck and an office in a Kirkwood basement. Since then, the company has grown to three offices, three warehouses and over 50 trucks in the St. Louis Area alone.
O’Donnell-Jones went to school for fashion merchandising and marketing, with a dream to work in fashion. Today, she can tell you anything you want to know about 26-foot Freightliner moving trucks, Department of Transportation safety rules, or how to move a 600-pound gun safe.
“I wouldn’t change my career path for anything,” she said. “I am having a blast!”
In addition to both local and long-distancing moving services, Two Men and a Truck also offers packing, unpacking and moving supplies. Recently, the company has also added full-service storage and same-day junk removal to the lineup.
“We donate or recycle 80% of the items we receive,” said O’Donnell-Jones. “Our goal is to keep as much out of landfills as possible.”
Two Men and a Truck also makes giving back to the community a top priority. Each year, the company donates over 1,200 hours to local charity organizations. Two Men and a Truck has also won “Best Business Float” in the Kirkwood Greentree Festival parade numerous times.
Clients love the company’s excellent, friendly service.
“These guys are excellent! Every aspect of their operation is top-notch,” reads one review. “Customer service is professional and knowledgeable. Communication was clear and concise and there was no delay in the action needed. I highly recommend them!”
10966 Gravois Ind. Court • Sunset Hills • 314-963-7766