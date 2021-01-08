Two community-planned events will be held on Jan. 13, 2021, in reaction to a rash of graffiti at several Kirkwood schools on Jan. 6.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 13, Kirkwood parents, neighbors and staff are invited to stand in solidarity against injustice toward people of color. Attendees are invited to stand on the sidewalk of Dougherty-Ferry outside of Kirkwood High School with signs showing messages of encouragement for Kirkwood students, faculty and staff. This event is organized by Kirkwood moms Dena Bashiti and Kim Linhares.
That afternoon, a march from Kirkwood High School to the Kirkwood Police Station will be held at 4 p.m. to protest the Kirkwood Police Department's handling of the vandalism investigation.
The peaceful movement, organized by Kirkwood High School Young Democrats, protests the KPD's refusal to label the graffiti as a hate crime, instead investigating it as vandalism, which carries less serious charges.
Kirkwood High School, North Kirkwood Middle School, and Nipher Middle School were all tagged with graffiti on the evening of Jan. 6. All principals and the district superintendent sent out messages to school families acknowledging the graffiti as racist.
"I am saddened and disappointed to report that last night (Jan. 6), vandalism was reported on the campus of Kirkwood High School. The vandalism included racist and derogatory statements spray-painted on the exterior of the building. The administration immediately contacted the police," Superintendent David Ulrich said in a statement the district released Thursday afternoon, Jan. 7.
The Kirkwood Police Department neither confirmed nor denied the allegation against them.
"To protect the integrity of the investigation, the police department will not comment on the content of the graffiti," said Community Relations Officer Gary Baldridge. "With that being said, appropriate charges, fitting to the crime, will be filed when the culprits are arrested."
The City of Kirkwood issued a similar statement in response to an outpour of support requesting the incident be investigated as a hate crime.
"Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be referred to a prosecutor who will make an independent charging decision, which may or may not include a hate crime enhancement. The Kirkwood Police Department is committed to investigating this matter as thoroughly and efficiently as possible," reads the statement.