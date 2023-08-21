An origin story, one that begins with the late, great Cele Cummisky. For the first two decades of this newspaper, she wrote in this space, in the same vein of Erma Bombeck. Hers was the first thing I’d read each week as I’d unroll the red sleeve off the South County Times. A journalist by trade, I appreciated local newspapers — and great writing.
Cele died, unexpectedly, in the summer of 2003. Being a journalist by trade, I knew someone had to fill that space — and the best way to honor her was to try to write with the same warmth and humor. So I called my friend Mary Bufe, who I knew was well-connected in these parts, and asked if she knew what the editors were planning to do.
Little did I know that Mary, a fellow English major at Quincy College and a prolific and talented writer in her own right, was wondering the same thing. A day later she called back and said, “Send in some samples! They’re looking for someone who lives in South County to write for the South County Times.”
Turns out, this is also a story about what happens when women lift up each other. We both got the gig.
Thus began an odyssey that’s garnered 800-plus columns over two decades. My oh my, where did those years go? Twenty years ago this month, as I began writing a column, I had two boys entering first and fourth grade. Now, those boys are grown and flown, and my husband Tom and I are empty nesters rehabbing a house for aging Boomers.
Every week for 17 years, I wrote about my family, through parochial school, high school, three universities, 11 football seasons, vacations, milestone birthdays and community events. I covered pop culture through their eyes from Harry Potter to Taylor Swift — until one worldwide pandemic killed the South County Times — and nearly the whole endeavor.
Thankfully, the Webster-Kirkwood Times survived and I was thrilled to be asked to contribute monthly to this space in the fall of 2020. Now, I’m in my third decade as a columnist, and I never, ever take any of it for granted. Someone once asked me how hard it was to come up with topics on a regular basis. The short answer: I pray a lot.
The best part is the great people I’ve met and the stories they tell. I enjoy hearing from readers, and am grateful for each and every one who emails or calls me. Earlier this summer, for example, after I wrote about Laumeier Sculpture Park, I got a warm and gracious note from former St. Louis County Executive Gene McNary, whose infamous quote about the merits of a particular piece of art opened the column. He confirmed the quote, but then told me the story of how he had grown to appreciate the artwork over the years.
A politician open to growth and change. Finding gems like that is why I’ll keep writing.