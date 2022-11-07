A father and son playing a game of Pokemon Go that turned violent in Kirkwood Park more than four years have been convicted of assault.
A St. Louis County jury on Oct. 26 convicted both Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and his son, Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, of felony third-degree assault.
The jury found that on June 18, 2018, the Matteuzzis assaulted a victim in Kirkwood Park. The victim suffered facial abrasions, a traumatic eye injury, a broken finger tip and a detached fingernail, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The sentencing range for the felony ranges from one day up to four years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The jury recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for father Robert Matteuzzi. The jury recommended only a fine for Angelo Matteuzzi.
After a scuffle in the park, Angelo Matteuzzi and the victim rolled into Walker Lake and Robert Matteuzzi jumped in after them, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The father, who testified he has worked as a professional lifeguard, held the victim underwater repeatedly, trying to drown him, the prosecutor’s office said. Robert Matteuzzi then held the victim while his son punched him over and over again, smashing the victim’s face into the rocks that line the lake wall.
The incident drew national attention because of the unusual circumstances that led to it. The Matteuzzis and the victim were on opposing teams that competed in Pokemon Go, an interactive digital game that involves seizing virtual assets embedded in physical locations. The Matteuzzis and the victim had been competing to seize digital assets located in the park, which led to verbal insults and then the physical assaults.
“Grown men, including a man in his 70s, coming to blows over a childish game they are playing is ridiculous, but there was nothing funny about the injuries sustained by the victim, who could have drowned,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “I thank this jury for reminding the Matteuzzis and our community that our parks are for play and relaxation, not violence.”