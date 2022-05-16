Webster Groves Public Library Director Tom Cooper (left), Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, Friends of the Library Board President Dorothy Heltibrand and members of the Friends board at the recent dedication of the library’s new bicycle repair station at 301 E. Lockwood Ave. The Friends of the Library funded the purchase and Eagle Scout Riley James installed it.
Webster Groves High School student Jonah Doty, 17, recently helped install a custom, handmade bike rack in Ivory Crockett Park for his Eagle Scout achievement project. Many scouts from Troop 314 contributed time and labor for the project. The bike rack was designed by Jonah and Heath Doty and features two repurposed industrial bollards for the main posts.