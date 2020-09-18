Two area schools have classrooms in quarantine after individuals tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19.
Kirkwood Early Childhood Center confirmed that two preschool classrooms are currently in quarantine due to two individuals presumed positive. Kirkwood School District Chief Communications Officer Ginger Cayce said the school could not disclose whether the affected people were students or teachers, but said the district is following CDC guidelines with every unique situation.
"We find that when there is a presumed positive or positive case within our schools or classrooms, the safety measures we have in place — health screenings, masks, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing — are working," said Cayce. "Since this summer, we have had four presumed positive or positive cases where the person was in our schools or classroom within 48 hours of symptoms, yet there were no transmissions within the school or classroom."
Cayce confirmed that as of Sept. 17, 48 positive cases or exposure to a positive person have been reported to Kirkwood School District. Not all cases involved students or staff members on campus.
Rev. Dr. Matt Hoehner, executive director of Christ Community Lutheran Schools, confirmed that the 4-year-old class at its Webster campus has been moved to remote learning until at least Sept. 28.
One early childhood teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 11. The teacher in question did not come to school with symptoms and self-quarantined before her positive diagnosis.
"When our leadership team learned about the positive test on Sept. 11, we took the precautionary measure of transitioning the 4-year-old class to distance learning for 14 days aligned with the Health Department guidance," said Hoehner. "Over the past week we have been notified that five children in the 4's class have tested positive for COVID-19."
Hoehner added that his schools are doing "everything we can as a school community to remit the risk of transmission," including health screenings, nightly classroom deep cleaning and contact tracing.
"We are so blessed to have parents and staff and students working together and being diligent to stop this," he said.