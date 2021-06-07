The state of Missouri and Amtrak will restore the second of two daily round-trip trains on the Amtrak Missouri River Runner line between Kansas City and St. Louis starting July 19.
Funding from the state and the federal American Rescue Plan Act will keep those two round-trip trains running through the end of December 2021. The service was reduced to one round-trip each day in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the General Assembly and Gov. Parson providing necessary resources for the Amtrak Missouri River Runner service in the state’s budget, as well as the additional COVID relief funds enabling us to restore this important transportation service to Missourians,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna.
The two daily round-trip trains will be available through December covering the busiest time of the year, including summer vacations, fall festivals and year-end holiday travel. With two daily stops, those departing the Kirkwood Train Station for a day trip can now return that same day.
“We will reevaluate the situation this fall based on the actions at the federal level with the renewal of the federal transportation budget to determine how long we can support the two daily round-trip service,” McKenna said.
A study found that the service generates more than $200 million in annual economic impact in Missouri. It also supports more than 1,250 jobs in communities at the stops across the state.
By this weekend, ticketing will be available for both of the Missouri round-trip train services beginning July 19.