This twelve-spotted skimmer is common to southern Canada and all 48 of the contiguous United States. The dragonfly, photographed in a Webster Groves front yard garden, is easily recognized by three brown spots on each of its four wings. Males, as shown above, display white spots between the brown ones. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
