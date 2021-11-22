Even in these contentious times, I have some good news to report. It’s based on a by-no-means scientific survey of my own recent TV viewing. What has impressed me over these weeks is how diverse and truly multiracial are the American people we are starting to see now on our screens.
Of the three different areas I checked — ads, game shows and love stories — commercials tell this story most dramatically. I noticed how often the people selling an item or service are Black. More than once, we see an attractive Black man convincing an initially suspicious white guy to make the purchase. In the State-Farm insurance ad, for example, the very attractive and neighborly Black guy does a fine job reassuring a concerned white customer. My favorite fellow for promoting diversity was an Hispanic fellow, who concludes his personal story about Amazon’s “career help” program with a poignant few words spoken in his own tongue.
I’m trying to be upbeat here about these healthful signs. I worry, though, that pointing them out may light a fire under those resentful political forces who resent this greater, wider inclusiveness. So, while, yes, TV screens are showing us more diverse faces, more than a few legislatures are passing laws to reduce their numbers in our voting booths.
But I still see progress. America’s admirable business community doesn’t get distracted by things like “race theory.” No, their business is just good business — to grow its sales and expand its clientele. The result is that, in our comfy TV rooms now, we can observe our lively, multiracial and dynamic nation in miniature — the nation many of us long for.
Jamie Spencer
Des Peres