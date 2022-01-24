I realize that our minds at this time are swimming with worries of COVID, but even so, I write this to ask if you would please take the time to be sure that you understand the issue concerning mountain bike trails in Kirkwood Park.
Because the woods have always been there for our enjoyment, it has been too easy to take their presence for granted. The uniqueness of these woods, and all that nature has to offer, can’t be minimized.
The park board will be making a huge decision, at least in my mind it is huge, to turn these woods over to GORC (Gateway Off-Road Cyclists), an organization that specializes in building mountain bike systems and other bike-pedestrian “shared use” trails. The decision, once made, will not be something that can be easily reversed in years to come if the trails do not prove to be a good thing for the park.
All I ask is that you give this issue some thought now as to how you picture these woods in the years to come, and let the park board know your feelings. Whatever comes as a result of this should at least be the result of the citizens of Kirkwood having a heads up about it. Thank you.
S. Oliver
Kirkwood