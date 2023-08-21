I’m just curious if the city of Kirkwood has any plans on fixing Geyer Road, specifically the blocks between Woodbine and Big Bend, but especially in front of Meramec College.
That road is starting to remind me of the roads in Iraq after we did bombing runs. And my goodness, somebody with the city has had to drive down Big Bend at one point and made that tricky left onto Geyer Road and noticed that, as your driving, the signal for that turn cannot even been seen. It’s crooked and it has been like that for over a year. Perhaps when they hang the Christmas lights this year they can swing by and give it a little nudge so people can see what color the light is, and if it’s safe to make that turn.
I really do expect a little more from the city. Maybe they can take someone off the rubber stamping of all the new builds squad and have them run over and give it a little twist so the safety light is actually safe.
John Harper
Kirkwood