I’m writing to encourage Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples and the city council to consider buying the properties damaged by flooding and create native garden or parks there.
I witnessed the river of water cascading down North Forest Avenue during those storms. It was truly awe-inspiring and terrifying at the same time. If there is some way to purchase, bulldoze and restrict new development in that flood plain, it would be fantastic if the city created community gardens and planted flood-resistant native trees and plants in that area.
With climate change continuing to cause worsening weather events, droughts and subsequent flooding will be a problem for us all. It seems like a fantastic idea to limit future development and create a natural space for the abundant wildlife in this area to utilize.
We know that in creeks that are prone to flooding, tree roots can help reduce erosion and impact on the surrounding area. Maybe even plant swamp milkweed, which grows in damp environments, to aid our devastated Monarch population.
The area is also close to Avery Elementary. The school could perhaps utilize the space for field trips to learn about conservation. Perhaps a small system of trails could be introduced.
I am a part of gardening groups that would love to participate in a community effort here. The purchase of plants and trees would come from local nurseries in Webster, recirculating funds back into our own small businesses. The possibilities are endless and we could turn a tragedy into a beautiful natural space for North Webster residents to enjoy (when the weather behaves).
May Jernigan
Webster Groves