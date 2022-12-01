Fifty years ago, following the tradition of the oldest football rivalry west of the Mississippi River, founders of both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood High School hockey clubs agreed to start playing an annual exhibition game every Friday after Thanksgiving.
The inaugural Turkey Day hockey game was played on Friday, Nov. 24, 1972, at the old Kirkwood outdoor skating rink. The entire hillside was packed with fans from both schools. It was an unusually warm 42 degrees at puck drop.
This annual ritual of bragging rights continues for both communities, attracting former players, along with their families and friends.
The wins have gone both ways over the years, but this isn’t about team records. The camaraderie, the mutual respect (and yes, sometimes animosity during the heat of competition), the history, the fond memories and lifelong friendships developed — that’s the story.
The 50th reunion celebration was held at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex on Nov. 25, 2022. It included roughly 80 distinguished guests, with team members from the 1972-73 inaugural season, along with current and former team members, coaches, administrators, and other special guests from both Webster Groves and Kirkwood. Founding members from each club had a representative in attendance.
Kirkwood joined Webster for a presentation and special tribute prior to the official on-ice ceremony. The inaugural high school teams, club founders and former coaches were then recognized on the ice, along with Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold and Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. (Griffin also played hockey for Kirkwood.) Captains of those first teams John Schute for Webster Groves and Jim Brinkmeyer for Kirkwood, dropped the ceremonial puck to current varsity team captains.
The varsity game was played before a sellout crowd of more than 1,100 fans, with Kirkwood claiming the victory, 9-2. Following the game, Webster continued to celebrate with past and current players and their families, along with some of the 33 Junior Skatesmen (Hixson Middle School) families joining in the festivities.
The coordinator of this special commemorative event was Rick Peterson, with help from Steve McElroy to assemble the Kirkwood alums. Peterson is a lifelong resident of Webster Groves and McElroy lived in Kirkwood for 50 years. Both played for their respective high schools, and McElroy coached for 15 years.
The memories and stories came fast and furious, but usually started with, “Now don’t put this one in the paper, but…” Peterson joked.
“Everybody has a story that gets better every year,” Peterson said. “The rivalry is great between Kirkwood and Webster, but there’s a ton of respect. This is the most exciting time for the kids — playing the day after Turkey Day, all their friends are there, families and legacy players. Rivals on the ice, but a thick fraternity off the ice. It gives a real sense of history and tradition.”
McElroy agreed.
“Kirkwood and Webster Groves are bitter enemies on the ice, but begin the season with this friendly exhibition game where they introduce the players, cheerleaders and alumni who show up,” he said.
Two of the league founders, Kirkwood’s Bob McElroy (Steve McElroy’s father) and Webster’s Bob Collett were good friends. Both were inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 (Collett posthumously). During his Hall of Fame speech, Bob McElroy recounted having to wear long underwear to watch practices at the outdoor rinks, with some games as early as 3:30 a.m. Someone once told him: “The only three groups of people out there (at that time of the morning) are gangsters, drug dealers and hockey players.”
The Collett family moved to Webster Groves in 1966, the year Webster opened its first rink. There was nothing Collett loved more than hockey people.
At his father’s Hall of Fame acceptance speech, John Collett said his dad was “all about making sure, through his efforts in hockey, kids had a chance to get into college.” He even went so far as to ask for donations to the Webster Groves Hockey Association in lieu of flowers upon his death. These donations sent three kids to summer hockey school for 10 years and the remaining was dispersed to the team.
When Webster Groves started the high school team, Bob Collett was one of two coaches. John Collett recalled the team as a motley crew with no uniforms, but recruited members of minor league hockey club St. Louis Braves to help coach.
“These guys fought hard, played hard, worked hard, learned hockey hard and loved each other,” said Collett.
Webster boasts that its hockey team is as big a part of the school as the football team and is well supported by fans, alumni and the school district. The team’s median grade point average is 3.7, and its leaders are developing productive young adults, not just athletes.
Kirkwood’s biggest claim to fame is that it won that first Turkey Day game, as well as back-to-back state championships its first two years in existence.
“Webster was probably the best team in the league that year but got knocked out in the semi-finals on a bad call, so we didn’t have to play them,” said Steve McElroy.
Bob McElroy was also the first president of the High School Hockey Association, now known as Mid-States. One of McElroy’s first acts as president was to contract with Casey Sporting Goods for 500 hockey uniforms to outfit all teams — with no money paid up front, just a handshake and a promise.
St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame Coach Dave Garth (2013 induction) coached the Webster Groves High School Skatesmen from 1983 to 2018. Garth has coached both Webster and Kirkwood players through spring and elite programs for decades, and delights in seeing them further their hockey careers.
“As the Webster coach, there was nobody I liked beating more than Kirkwood,” Garth said. “If we’re not head-to-head in the challenge cup, however, I’ll root for Kirkwood. They’re my second favorite team.
“The Turkey Day game is the one game of the year that opens the eyes of new players who are impressed with how many ‘old men’ show up from both programs,” added Garth. “It rekindles the significance of the game for them, even in less-than-competitive seasons.”
Garth was quick to point out that Peterson was the driving force behind the 50th reunion.
“I can’t wait to see what Rick has planned for the 100th year hockey reunion,” he said.
