Kirkwood Looks To Extend Varsity Streak Over Webster
Coming off a record-setting 69-48 loss to host Joplin in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals on Nov. 8, Kirkwood High School junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has turned his attention to the next opponent — beating Webster Groves in the 112th annual Turkey Day football game on Thanksgiving Day at Lyons Stadium.
Kirkwood (6-4) has won the last six varsity Turkey Day games, the longest winning streak for the Pioneers in the series. The Pioneers’ goal is to retain the Frisco Bell and have a feast in the process.
Webster Groves’ last varsity Turkey Day victory came in 2008 — a 35-14 rout at Moss Field. The Statesmen’s last win at Lyons Stadium came in 2005 — a come-from-behind 20-19 decision. Webster Groves leads the series 54-49-7.
“We’ll focus on what we have to do to ring that Bell,” Nesslage said.
Kirkwood’s recipe for success is the right arm of the rangy 6-foot-5 Nesslage, who is coming off a record-setting passing performance against Joplin.
In that loss, Nesslage completed 43 of 50 passes for a single game school record 535 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Three different wide receivers, senior Jay Maclin and juniors William Lee and Jackson Fortner, each caught a school-record 10 passes.
In his first varsity start, Nesslage tossed a single-game school-record nine touchdowns in leading Kirkwood to a 61-35 victory over host Jefferson City on Aug. 31. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 437 yards.
For the season, Nesslage has completed 196 of 298 passes for 3,003 yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has completed 65 percent of his passes. Last season, as a sophomore, Nesslage primarily played on obvious passing downs. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
His top four speedy receivers, Fortner (48 catches, 761 yards, seven touchdowns), Lee (44 receptions, 706 yards, 11 touchdowns), junior athlete Cole Johnson (35 catches, 441 yards, five touchdowns) and Maclin (30 touches, 480 yards, four touchdowns), have been mainstays in the open field. Maclin, who will start his college career at the University of Missouri in January, missed the first four games with a left foot injury.
While the other receivers get more attention, Johnson’s ability to play several positions has proven invaluable, Shelton said. On offense, Johnson has lined up as a wide receiver, running back and has quarterbacked Kirkwood’s wildcat formation. He plays defensive back and returns punts.
“He’s our unsung hero,” Shelton said. “Our Mr. Everything has been Cole and he has done it without much fanfare.”
Nesslage said the records are little consolation because Kirkwood’s playoff run has ended. But getting a chance to keep the Bell is what matters now.
As Kirkwood Coach Farrell Shelton pointed out, the first thing Nesslage did was to credit his passing success to the blocking of his offensive line — left tackle Matthew Hartmann, left guard Alex DeJong, center Matthew Connelly, right guard Don Brown and right tackle Quinton Costello, all seniors.
“They give me the time and protection and let me throw the ball to my playmakers and let them do their thing,” Nesslage said.
Nesslage has grown into a Division I prospect. His size, toughness, arm strength, quick release, ability to read defenses and smarts are appealing to college recruiters.
“He gets rid of the ball quickly,” Shelton said. “The game has slowed down for him now. He’s a heck of a player.”
Nesslage also is a pitching prospect in baseball. “Right now, I’m leaning toward football,” Nesslage said. “I just like football better.”
Webster Groves’ defense will present Kirkwood with a challenge. There’s senior defensive end Noah Arinze, headed to take his 6-5, 240-pound body and his athleticism to Oklahoma. Getting off quick passes will be key to keeping Arinze at bay.
“We have to know where he is at all times,” Nesslage said. He added that Webster’s secondary can also provide problems.
While Kirkwood’s spread offense has proven it can light up the scoreboard, the defense hasn’t been able to stop the opposition from scoring points. Shelton said the defense hasn’t played well at times.
“We’ve been up and down,” Shelton said. “We’ve been very streaky. We’ve been consistent at being inconsistent.”
With that said, Shelton said he knows Webster Groves presents a challenge.
“If Webster plays its ‘A’ game and Kirkwood plays its ‘A’ game, we can’t beat them,” Shelton said.
With A Healthy Crew, Webster Likes Turkey Day Chances
There’s one glaring statistic that Webster Groves High School football head coach Cliff Ice would like to forget.
“I don’t remember if we ever had anything like this, but the last time we had our starting quarterback play in the Turkey Day game was 2014,” said Ice, referring to starter Rob Thompson. “I can’t believe the unbelievable run of injuries we’ve had.”
The string is over, which translates to Webster Groves (5-5) having a legitimate chance to end the six-game losing streak in varsity Turkey Day games to Kirkwood (6-4). Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones is healthy for the 112th annual game. In fact, Webster Groves will field a healthy lineup, which is needed because of the small number of players on the roster. Webster Groves leads the Turkey Day series with a 54-49-7 record.
Last season the Statesmen finished with an 0-10 record because of injuries to a pair of starters. Quinones and running back/linebacker Maurion Clemons suffered season-ending knee injuries in the season opening 42-7 loss to Jackson on Aug. 24. Plus, senior wide receiver Jacobie Banks missed last season.
In 2015, John Doria started in place of Jerry Yates, who started the season as the starting quarterback. Injuries to Doria forced him to miss the 2016 and 2017 games and, of course, Quinones was a spectator last season.
Senior placekicker Preston Haney, also a goaltender on the boys soccer team, will miss Class 3 state Final Four in soccer this weekend and Turkey Day because of a knee injury. Junior Sam Travers will replace Haney.
Webster Groves’ top skilled players are healthy and that means challenges for Kirkwood’s defense. Quinones’ passing and running abilities offer problems for defenses. Quinones has completed 102 passes for 1,757 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has gained 299 yards on 75 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Banks (41 catches, 919 yards, seven touchdowns), senior running back Jerqon Conners (31 receptions, 440 yards, three touchdowns), senior wide receiver Kevin Jones (13 touches, 196 yards, two touchdowns) and senior running back Kameron Yancey (12 catches, 176 yards, one touchdown) are key targets for Quinones.
Yancey leads all rushers with 492 yards on 82 attempts and has scored nine touchdowns. Overall, Yancey has scored a team-high 12 touchdowns. Clemons has gained 320 yards on 64 rushes and has scored two touchdowns. Conners has produced 278 yards on 50 carries and has scored five touchdowns.
“I’m a lot more confident at where we are,” Ice said.
Webster Groves’ defense has been a mainstay. Defensive end Noah Arinze, headed to take his talents to the University of Oklahoma, has been key to the team’s success. He leads with 82 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 10 quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery.
“He’s definitely a difference maker,” Ice said of Arinze.
Clemons is next with 80 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, one fumble recovery and one interception. Jones has recorded 54 tackles. Defensive end Cole Schnettgoecke has 49 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks one fumble recovery. Banks, a defensive back, has a team-high three interceptions.
“Cole is an old-school football player,” Ice said. “He’s tough and likes contact.”
Limiting mistakes on the field is key for Webster Groves.
“Every time we’ve come up against a good team this year, we haven’t gotten out of our own way,” Ice said. “Against the teams that haven’t been as good, we’ve been able to overcome our mistakes. If we don’t clean that up, we’re not going to have much fun on Turkey Day. We’ve got to clean up our mistakes, hang in there and win the Bell.”
Ice said his squad is ready to end the latest losing streak. Webster Groves ended its 15-game losing streak in the fourth week by knocking off Pattonville, 41-20. That started the Statesmen’s four-game winning streak.
“The 15-game losing streak made the players resilient,” Ice said. “The players want to win as bad as anybody. It should be a great game.”
After losing to host Chaminade in the Class 5 District 3 semifinals, 35-21, on Nov. 8, Yancey said getting a chance to end the current losing streak to Kirkwood is paramount.
“Turkey Day for Webster is like a second state championship. If you don’t get the state championship, you also have a chance to get the (Frisco) Bell. That means a lot. The Bell is just as important as the state championship to me,” Ice said.