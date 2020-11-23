Eddie and Anna Grossman sported Kirkwood and Webster Groves football jerseys and dressed their 10-month-old twins, Stan and Tommy, as turkeys to show off their Pioneer and Statesmen pride for Halloween this year. Anna is from Webster and Eddie is from Kirkwood so they thought it would be fun to dress as football players and have their twins be “little turkeys” to represent the friendship and fun the two communities share in the Turkey Day game every year. The couple lives in Des Peres and the twins are future Kirkwood Pioneers.| photo by Julie Grossman