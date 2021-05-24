School administrators in Webster and Kirkwood made plenty of sacrifices in the name of COVID safety in 2020, but none, perhaps, hit quite as hard as canceling the annual Turkey Day game.
The yearly showdown in November pits the Webster Groves and Kirkwood high school football teams over the rights to the famed Frisco Bell. The much-anticipated match was canceled, fittingly on Friday the 13th, only a few weeks before the game was scheduled to take place in November 2020.
Fast forward to spring 2021 and the start of lacrosse season. Kirkwood Men’s Lacrosse Club coach Chris Luckett and Webster Groves Lacrosse Club coach Max Troha knew they wanted their teams to face each other for the final game of the season, but they also wanted to honor the loss of November’s Turkey Day game with the start of what may become a new tradition.
The two worked together to create the Mini Frisco Bell, a smaller version of the coveted Turkey Day prize. On Wednesday, May 12, the Kirkwood Pioneers faced the Webster Groves
Lacrosse Club at Kirkwood High School’s Lyon’s Memorial Field for the first ever Turkey Day in May.
“This was probably the first game I’ve coached at Kirkwood where the stands were pretty full,” said Luckett. “Both student sections were kind of rowdy for most of the game. The parents were really involved, too. It felt like the atmosphere of a real rivalry was there. As far as getting my boys excited, I didn’t have to do that. They understood what it meant.”
In an upset victory, the Pioneers took the Mini Frisco Bell after an 11-4 win. It was Kirkwood’s first lacrosse victory against Webster since 2010.
As lacrosse is a club sport, the traveling Mini Frisco Bell currently resides in the home of Kirkwood’s club president. Webster hopes the trophy will find a new home after next year’s Turkey Day in May.