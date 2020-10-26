Yes, Virginia, there will be a 2020 Turkey Day football game.
With COVID-19 forcing limits on high school athletics, there was some question as to whether Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools would square off this year in the traditional Thanksgiving Day football game rivalry.
The good news is that the game is still scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving Day at noon at Webster’s Moss Field. The bad news is that most fans won’t be able to watch the game from the stands.
“It most certainly will have significant spectator restrictions. Unless something changes between now and then, the game will not be open to the public and we will be limited to two spectators per participant,” said Webster High Athletic Director Jerry Collins.