Last year began a three-story series about how and why the Turkey Day games were suspended from 1924-1927.
The story began when, after many years of losing games to Webster Groves High School, Kirkwood High School had a team — and a coach — ready to win against Webster Groves for the first time in seven years.
After Webster lost to Kirkwood in 1913 following a stupendous 48-yard field goal kick by Donald Ewing, and the likelihood that Webster would again lose to Kirkwood in 1914, Webster cancelled the 1914 game. Kirkwood was keen on restitution for past losses and a lost opportunity with no game held in 1914. Since 1909, Webster Groves had won nine games with only one loss to Kirkwood.
In 1921, Kirkwood was in control for almost the entire game when Webster initiated a trick play with two minutes left on the clock and 80 yards from the goal line. Pulling its guard back from the line changed each player’s position one spot to the left and made the guard eligible to receive a pass … which he did, just past the line of scrimmage. He barrelled down the field for a touchdown, and the point after won the game for Webster 7-6. Kirkwood fans were in hot disbelief.
The game returned to Webster in 1922 on Thursday, Nov. 30 — Turkey Day!
However, the game was not yet the “Turkey Day” game and Franklin D. Roosevelt had not yet fixed Thanksgiving Day to the fourth Thursday of November. It was still only a county league game, which happened to be held on Thanksgiving Day.
Kirkwood was in the spotlight that day, not just for its undefeated season, but also because no one else had scored a single point against the team during the course of the season. Kirkwood was destined to win the County League Championship, and the team was determined to do it at home and against its greatest nemesis.
That season, Webster had lost a game to Clayton, another County League foe, which dampened its prospects for the County League Championship. Charley Roberts was coaching for Webster, and had been since 1907. Hap Bernard was coaching for Kirkwood. He accepted the job in 1919, after having an extraordinary high school and college career in the game.
In a surprising show of force and determination, it was reported that Webster controlled the game from start to finish. Kirkwood scored first at the end of the second quarter when B. Payne grabbed a fumble and raced 42 yards to the end zone. Webster, however, smothered the point after, and the first half ended with Kirkwood leading 6-0.
At the time, passing the ball was risky and teams favored the run game. Punting played a big part in games, and in particular, the 1922 game. Paul Maschoff was the punter for Kirkwood, and a young Chester Greene, whose family had recently moved to Webster Groves from Ferguson after losing their house to a fire, was the punter for Webster Groves.
Greene was the fourth oldest boy of a six-boy Greene family brood, his older siblings having graduated from Ferguson and having been notable athletes there. His next older brother, Francis, was making a name for himself as the starting fullback at Washington University — the position that Greene held for Webster.
The notable punt in the 1922 game came from Greene at the end of the third quarter as he kicked the ball 80 yards downfield. Confusion on the next play caused Webster to recover a fumble on the Kirkwood 12-yard line. The first play of the fourth quarter saw Webster’s left halfback, Hal Phillips, run around left end for a gain of eight yards. Greene received the ball the next play and ran it four yards up the left sideline into the end zone for the touchdown. Quentin Gaines kicked the extra point, which were the only points scored against Kirkwood that season.
And the County League Championship trophy? The 7-6 win over Kirkwood on Thanksgiving Day meant the trophy went to Webster Groves.
This year celebrates the 113th varsity contest between the two schools. In varsity matchups, Kirkwood High School leads the series 44-37-5. In the record of all varsity games ever played, Webster leads that series 54-51-7.
Listen to all of the action as game broadcast regulars and Webster alumni Jim Grillo and Damon A. Patterson bring listeners all of the action and the best interviews on Woodland 1 Sports at www.mixlr.com/woodland1. The game also airs on the Big550 KTRS, starting at 9 a.m.
May the Frisco Bell ring for you this Turkey Day!
Shawn Buchanan Greene is a 1987 graduate of Webster Groves High School, and the author of “Turkey Day Game Centennial 1907-2007.”