The Kirkwood School District Foundation will host the 23rd annual Turkey Day Chili Bowl Cook-Off in the Kirkwood High School Walker Commons and cafeteria on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Community members are invited to sample chili prepared by area restaurants and vote for the best chili in town.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds from the Chili Bowl Cook-Off benefit district students and staff. The ticket price includes chili, beverage, hot dog and dessert. Tickets can be purchased by visiting kirkwoodfoundation.org
Participants in this year’s Chili Bowl Cook-Off event are:
Amigos Cantina, Billy G’s, Bricktop’s, Café Provencal, Dalie’s Smokehouse, J. Greene’s, J.P. Fields West, Jason’s Deli, Symbowl, Texas Roadhouse and Three Kings Public House.
This year, the Kirkwood School District Foundation is partnering with Kirkcare. Chili Bowl attendees are encouraged to bring donations of hearty soups and canned meats. Collection receptacles will be located on the two main entrances to the Walker Commons.
The 22nd Annual Webster’s Best Chilifest is set for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Webster Groves High School cafeteria and commons area.
Adult tickets are $10 each, student tickets are $5. Children aged five and under are free. The ticket prices allow attendees to sample all entries and vote for the winning professional and amateur entries. Hot dogs and ala carte items will be sold separately. This event is open to the community.
Combined with the Turkey Day bonfire and pep rally following the event, the Chilifest makes a fun evening of support for the Parents Club programs, students who put together the pep rally and for the football team.
All tickets purchased on-line will be held at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at all Webster Groves schools and at Schnarr’s Hardware, 40 E. Lockwood Ave. Tickets may also be purchased at wghsparentsclub.org or at the door.
Participants in this year’s Chilifest event are:
J. Greene’s Pub, Llywelyn’s Pub, Olive+Oak, Robust, St. Louis Wing Co. and Straub’s.