In the U.S. Census Bureau’s article by S. Colby, “Projection of Size and Composition of U.S. Population 2014 to 2060,” the U.S. population will grow slower with low fertility rate; using page 6, table 1, to obtain total U.S. population and the U.S. population under 18 years old; in 2020 under 18 years is 22.2%, in 2040 it is 20.6%. School districts educate children from 5 to 18 years old (13 years, kindergarten through 12th grade), 13/18 equals 0.722.
The question is, what is the average number of total students in a district with a constant population of 41,000 in years 2020 and 2040?
Answer (for the desired year) multiply 41,000 times the percent under 18 years times 0.722 equals total students for 2020 (41,000 x 0.222 x 0.722 = 6,572) and for 2040 (41,000 x 0.206 x 0.722 = 6,098). Total students is the sum of private schoolers, home schoolers plus public school children.
In 2020 the Kirkwood School District student count is 5,866. The average total student count is about 6,572 for this size district. This indicates over 700 students are private schoolers. If the ratio of public school students to total schoolers stays constant, then in 2040 5,443 is the calculated number of public school children, 423 less than in 2020.
A partial answer to help ease overcrowding is to have some of the non-resident students be moved to less crowded schools. Many young families have relocated to the Kirkwood School District due to its excellent record.
I am voting no on Prop S. I wish I had a choice to vote on the other propositions.
James S. Criscione
Kirkwood