One way to improve curb appeal and set a property apart from others is to add decorative effects to walkways, patios and driveways.
Although many homeowners turn to materials such as pavers, flagstone or brick for these purposes, a versatile and often cost-effective idea is to rely on stamped concrete.
Stamped concrete, often called textured or imprinted concrete, is textured, patterned or embossed to mimic the look of other materials, notably brick, slate, flagstone, stone, tile and wood.
Stamped concrete can be used on patios, sidewalks, driveways, pool decks, and even interior flooring. The concrete is poured and then patterned using special tools. Installing stamped concrete is best left to concrete design specialists with extensive experience in this difficult craft.