The results of the investigation of the Kirkwood School District, presented publicly last Monday, June 28, should begin to challenge the denial factor in the Kirkwood community relative to the sustained culture of sexual abuse of students in the system.
The report clearly states that there has been a culture of sexual abuse of students for 50 years and that 30 individuals, faculty or staff, have had allegations or complaints lodged against them for various kinds of sexual abuse!
Myths are important to human beings. Who am I, who are we, what is our nature and how do we rate among other human groups have all been answered by myths, stories built up over time. Being proud of one’s heritage, of one’s culture, nation, and yes, of one’s “alma mater” or nourishing mother is normal and comforting. Often such a connection forms a serious part of our identity. When that myth is challenged by facts that are dissonant, calling our beliefs to re-evaluation, it is frightening for many. Our identity is shaken.
The myth of the “Kirkwood Way,” suggesting that only good things happen in Kirkwood has been debunked in this case. Truths are being told. Whistles are being blown.
Don’t forget the survivors! If you care about the rights of children, or about violence against women, rise in support of the survivors! Learn from them! Listen! They once were children in Kirkwood. Their lives were shattered by teachers or staff at their schools. No one assisted them! Assist them now!
The extent to which survivors are ignored by the district and community will be exactly proportional to the degree to which the district and community will serve up another generation of children to abuses that will destroy or severely negatively impact their entire lives.
Brian Carlson
KHS Class of ’72