I am an 81-year-old retired engineer who worked on U.S. fighter aircraft at McDonnell-Douglas Corporation and taught engineering at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Thanks so much to Dr. Fauci and President Joe Biden for truth, science, massive vaccinations, masks, six feet of separation, hand washing and for all of this great protection offered to all Americans — Republicans, Democrats, children, teachers, old, young ... all Americans!
We, all together as one great American team, will defeat this tragic pandemic. Truth and science illuminates all dark places, and may God bless us all.
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood