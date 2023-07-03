This is a response to a letter posted from Sandy Baker from Des Peres. She apparently wants all entities, candidates and individuals to stop woke politics. A quick Google states:
Woke-an adjective derived from African-American vernacular meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.” “Aware of social and political issues especially racism.” “Knowing and knowing about something, knowing. Knowledgeable, informed.” “Someone who is woke is very aware of social and political unfairness.”
Politicians today seem to be forcing their interpretations of this word on many aspects of normal life. They are misinterpreting the word and using it as misinformation. The right today seems obsessed with sexuality as they oppose the right to choose, to choose one’s partner to love, to attack transgender people, to want government intrusion into local sports, and increasingly interfere with individual rights including the right to vote.
We do not have open borders, of course. But more needed funding for more agents and humanitarian aid are opposed with increasing hatred and fear promoted by the right. Education is being disrupted to push right wing ideology, yet there is resistance to higher pay for teachers and public education. Crime is much lower nationally but fake “woke” rhetoric keeps help for those in poverty low in order to give the very rich huge tax cuts.
Democrats are not defunding police but want to fund more services to help those in crime areas like mental health care. Critical race theory, of course, is not taught anywhere but is a university graduate elective for those studying the issues. Reparations, like many solutions, is only being talked about, not money, but services.
I enjoy the Times but truth-challenged letters like Ms. Baker’s spread propaganda.
Maryann Mace
Ballwin