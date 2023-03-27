I understand the concern of Webster Groves citizens with the current situation of the firefighters union/city council/administration. It’s easy to look back at the “good old days” and fantasize about how previous leadership handled governance back then.
I served on both the city council and the Webster Groves School District Board of Education during critical times, and many of our citizens were upset with the decisions we had to make due to budget/fiscal concerns.
So I speak from experience when I offer these comments: How many of the people who are upset with the current governance took the time to answer the survey the city council sent out about what should be the city’s priorities and to understand the city’s fiscal demise? When the election campaigns were held, did you follow how the candidates for council and mayor were concerned with our fiscal situation? Have you read both the firefighters union and the city’s statements about the positions they have taken? Have you attended any city council meetings (they are available on virtual if you can’t personally attend)?
I’m not taking sides in this issue, but I trust that our leadership looked at all the facts, studied the issue and made the best decision for Webster Groves.
Joan McGivney - Webster Groves