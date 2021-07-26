In 1985, Joe and Cindy Roeser were concerned with the lack of quality in the home construction market. They founded Roeser Home Remodeling with the goal of offering quality service to homeowners from beginning to end.
Now, in 2021, Roeser Home Remodeling is currently under the leadership of long-time employee Mark Talley and the Roeser’s middle child, Brandi Roeser Ward. Joe and Cindy are still actively involved in helping the business continue to serve the Kirkwood community.
“We are a family business that lives and works in the area we serve. We are your neighbors, your community volunteers, your children’s coaches,” said Cindy Roeser. “We raised our families here and we insist on doing quality work that you can be proud of.”
Roeser offers a full line of design, building and remodeling work, including kitchens, baths, master suites, additions, basements, interior and exterior renovations.
Over the years, the introduction of technology has created different expectations for the home remodeling industry – from better communication to three-dimensional drawings, to television shows highlighting the trials and errors on the way to a beautiful end product. But through it all, Roeser Home Remodeling has continued its commitment to quality service.
“Customers continue to comment on the attention to detail and they notice the “extra detail” we do compared to friends and family members who have had work done by other companies,” said Cindy Roeser. “I derive the most satisfaction in my business from not only giving our homeowners a beautiful space but a functional space that takes away any stress from what wasn’t working for the family.
Roeser Home Remodeling also prides itself in giving customers lasting value.
“If we have zero call-backs – except for more work – we feel like we did our best!” said Cindy Roeser.
Reviews for the business demonstrate just how impactful a stress-free and professional remodeling service can be.
“We thank everyone at Roeser Home Remodeling for the wonderful work on our home and garage. Everything proceeded from project inception to completion,” wrote customer Bruce Hamper. “Workmanship was outstanding and delivered on time! We really love the improvement in light coming into our house from the added room addition, bay window and skylights. The new garage is fantastic and perfectly matches the style of the house. Wonderful! Thanks!”
“Roeser Home Remodeling worked on our kitchen and both bathrooms. The staff did great work and did not rush through anything. We were very satisfied with the quality of work they provided,” agreed customer Toni L.
Trust your next home project to Roeser Home Remodeling. Visit the store in Kirkwood at 301 Sante Ave. For more information, call 314-822-0839 or visit roeserconstruction.com
