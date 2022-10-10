A pediatric after-hours urgent care is necessary for families who need care once their pediatrician office closes. Staffed by experienced pediatric nurse practitioners, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital provides expert care for minor illnesses or injuries including allergies and sinus issues, headaches, ear aches or infections, sprains and strains.
Open 4-11 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on the weekends, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital offers convenient hours when you need them the most. Online scheduling is available on the website, cardinalglennon.com/SouthUC.
“Our urgent care is a convenient alternative to the emergency room or when your pediatrician’s office has closed for the day,” said Amy Long, RN, MSN, CPNP, urgent care manager for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. “Our nurse practitioners have extensive training in pediatrics and take great pride in treating the patient and providing care for the family as well.”
Located at 13000 Butler Crest Drive in South County, the center first opened in 2019 as part of an ongoing expansion of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.
“Our goal is to provide exceptional health care where children and families need it most so they can focus on doing the things they love,” said SSM Health Cardinal Glennon president Steven Burghart.
13000 Butler Crest Drive
St. Louis • 314-858-9010