Regarding last week’s Mailbag letter, “Media Needs To Tell Both Sides on Climate Change,” I would respectfully suggest that there is only one side — the truth.
Our current partisan divide is most evident in the media where CNN battles FOX News with opinions and entertainment. Unfortunately, more mainstream sources of print and broadcast news have been labeled “enemies of the people” by a former president — the same individual who lost a legitimate election and now lies about it.
When examined closely, the “World Climate Declaration” cited in the letter is a publication that downplays our current climate crisis, but is suspect and not trustworthy. The “World Climate Declaration” is available to read on the Clinical Intelligence Foundation website, clintel.org, which just happens to be supported by the fossil fuel industry.
I reviewed the 1,107 signatures of “scientists and professionals” and was struck by the number of geologists, mining and petroleum engineers, and members of industry rather than the expected climate scientists. The latter group would seem more expert on matters of climate change.
In fact, the vast majority of independent scientists and professors have accurately predicted our developing climate crisis — the catastrophic heatwaves, drought, wildfires, storms and flooding we have recently witnessed along with unprecedented glacier and polar melting.
Also, the simplistic notion that CO2 is beneficial for nature is based on limited, isolated studies of plant growth and does not take into account the adverse effects of climate change on crops and agriculture.
To put it simply, who should we trust? The fossil fuel industry and its short-term interest in profits or the vast majority of independent climate scientists whose prime objective is finding the truth and a better future for all of us?
Leonard Fagan
Webster Groves