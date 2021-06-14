This letter has nothing do with whether the term “China virus” is right or wrong. Rather, it has to do with Mr. Westerholt’s false allegations about president Trump (WKT Mailbag, June 4 issue).
He talks about President Trump’s lack of action to stop the spread of the virus. Lack of action? Apparently he doesn’t know that early on, President Trump banned all travel from China, at which time Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi condemned that action, calling it knee-jerk, overreacting, and unnecessary, and labeled him xenophobic.
Lack of action? Apparently he doesn’t know that it was President Trump who created “Operation Warp Speed,” which produced three vaccines in world-record time. And he doesn’t know that it was President Trump who, in mid-summer of 2020, ordered 800 million doses and set up the distribution structure used by Biden, who has ever since been trying to take credit for president Trump’s work.
Apparently he doesn’t know that President Trump did not disband the pandemic response team. It was merely moved under the umbrella of another organization and still exists today.
He claims that President Trump tried to push “most” of the blame onto China. Well, I’ll give him that because “all” of the blame belongs to China.
In light of the aforementioned, how can Westerholt possibly claim that President Trump lacked action and downplayed the seriousness of the virus?
Don Bischoff
Webster Groves