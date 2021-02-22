Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions for the following reasons:
1. He went against his oath. In other words, he lied to the American people. He swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and do his part to protect this country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
He created domestic enemies telling his followers to “fight like hell” and overturn a legal election. But he did this before Jan. 6. He made villains of the Mexican immigrants saying they were all “murderers” and “rapists.” He turned people against Asians, blaming them for the coronavirus. He told non-white people to “go home.” He endorsed white supremacy saying there were “good people on both sides” at the riot in Charlottesville. By doing this, he became a traitor!
2. By not taking COVID-19 seriously and downplaying it, over a half million people are dead! Two people died of Ebola during Obama’s presidency and the Republicans were calling for him to be gotten rid of. Four people died in Benghazi and those same Republicans were calling for Secretary Clinton to be gotten rid of. Now these same Republicans are wanting to sweep all of the lies and atrocities of Trump under the rug and get on with business. Hypocrites! Double standard!
Trump, Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and all of the participants of the Jan. 6 insurrection need to be tried, found guilty and punished to the extent of the law!
They need to be made an example so that no one like Trump — or worse — is elected again. Also, so that no one will even think about coming against the U.S. ever again.
Forrest Boston
Maryland Heights