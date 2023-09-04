Regarding Margaret Tyler’s commentary on accountability in last week’s WKT:
May I add that, in her zeal to persecute Mr. Trump, she failed to include current presidents in her list of people who are not above the law. Surely she finds Mr. Biden and his son in that category as well.
Additionally, she omitted the fact that indictments do not equal convictions. No one should be above the law. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty. “Russian Collusion” comes to mind in that regard!
David Butler
Webster Groves