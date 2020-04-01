A letter (March 27) blithely commented that “This President gutted the pandemic response team in 2018.”
According to the Washington Post, President Obama closed the White House Health and Security Office in 2009; but after the Ebola virus in 2014, it opened as the Directorate of Global Health Security and Biodefense. Bolton then merged it in 2018 as part of a larger reorganization with two other functions into a new Directorate of Counterproliferation and Biodefense as part of the National Security Council (NSC). This move was based on what Bolton believed would be a natural overlap. No staffer lost his position, according to Tim Morrison, former senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense on the NSC, and now a senior fellow specializing in Asia-Pacific security at the Hudson Institute.
The Washington Post fact checker column looked into it and did not make a ruling, stating: One can see the dueling narratives here, neither entirely incorrect. The office — as set up by Obama — was folded into another office. Thus, one could claim the office was eliminated. But the staff slots did not disappear and at least initially the key mission of (the) team remained a priority. Morrison ran the combined office starting in July 2018. Caveat Emptor.
A.F. Kertz
Oakland