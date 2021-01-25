As I write this, the U.S. will pass the 400,000 COVID-19-related death mark. This pandemic will eventually be in the top five causes of death the U.S. has ever experienced, behind the Civil War, the Spanish Flu Pandemic, the AIDS epidemic and World War II — although it may it surpass all of them.
It is time for the country to admit that the COVID pandemic has been mishandled since its start. It should
have never been politicized. Unfortunately, former President
Trump decided to do so. He was given a plan by the Obama administration called, “Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents,” but it was disregarded as the Trump administration took on an anti-science posture.
Face masks should have been mandatory, as masks, along with social distancing and hand washing, are the best known pre-vaccination preventative for COVID-19. Personal protective equipment should have been available when needed.
We were promised 100,000,000 vaccinations by the end of 2020 by Trump, only to see “Project Warp Speed” become a slow-motion trainwreck. Trump touted his economic record, yet his term will be the first one since the Great Depression to see the number of jobs decrease. The national debt under the Trump administration increased by over $7.5 trillion.
He has undone many of the environmental regulations put in place by both prior Democratic and Republican administrations. Tragically, he allowed Stephen Miller and others to separate children from their families to stop “caravans” that were, in fact, mirages.
Perhaps worst of all, he instigated the “Big Lie” that he had won reelection, which ultimately resulted in the attack on Congress in the Capitol building and the death of five individuals.
It is a somewhat fitting end to what has been one of the most turbulent periods of American history — one with tragic consequences and one filled with lies and failure. I hope we have learned our lesson because we may not get another chance.
Jack & Mary Jo Cancila
Kirkwood