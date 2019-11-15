I am tired of hearing comments as expressed in a letter of Nov. 8 defending Donald Trump, saying of Democrats “their hatred for him supersedes their concern for national security.”
Do you want to see serious prejudice? We go back 11 years when Republicans, headed by Mitch McConnell, declared their number one objective was not national security or the nation’s financial crisis of the time. No, it was to insure Barack Obama was a one-term president. We see it today when Trump says he can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and Republicans would exonerate him — as they are doing with his attempted extortion of help from Ukraine.
The evidence from such responsible sources, as opposed to Trump’s ingrained tendency to lie, is overwhelming. All Republicans who blindly back Trump should not complain about Democrats.
