President Trump nominee Judge Barrett has a “legal” resumé and credentials to knock your socks off! However, following in her mentor ultra conservative Anthony Scalia’s judicial philosophy, how much of a regressive is she?
Are coat hanger abortions and the shutting out of poor and indigent folks from access to quality affordable health care insurance to be revisited?
When Judge Barrett is confirmed and it’s a given by the U.S. Senate, there’s sure to be trouble ahead. Oh well ...
Fred Boeneker
Glendale