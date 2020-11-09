Kirkwood Boy Scout Troop 457 produced seven Eagle Scouts (and counting) under the leadership of former Scout Master Craig Wilde, who is currently serving as advancement chair for the troop.
While it takes a village to raise the children in our community, the driven leadership of some (even during this unusual year) stand out and deserve recognition. Troop 457 honors Craig Wilde and his family for their time and commitment. We move forward and grow because of you. For that, we are truly grateful. Thank you!
Michelle Boldt
Kirkwood