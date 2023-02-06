At the beginning of the COVID isolation in 2020, then 13-year-old Warson Woods triplets — Danny, Colleen and Jimmy McAuliffe — inadvertently started a company decorating lawns for birthdays and special occasions.
The trio bought a basic “Happy Birthday” sign off the internet and a pile of pinwheels from the dollar store. Their first “gig” was for a parish member turning 40.
Another neighbor served on the board of Friends of Wings, a nonprofit that works to create memories, celebrate life and bring comfort to BJC hospice patients and families impacted by life-limiting illness. She told them of a little girl on hospice who wanted butterflies on her wheelchair. The McAuliffes decided to decorate her yard with bunnies and butterflies to bring her a little joy at Easter.
“They continued to try to find something that would bring joy into lives that had been turned upside down,” explained mom Peggy McAuliffe. “The joy and pride they felt in giving to neighbors was very fulfilling and worth more than the effort it took to execute.”
The triplets expanded to birthdays of family members and, in eighth grade, made it their mission to put signs in the yards of every one of the 12 kids in their class. The idea was born.
The minimal investment was returned brilliantly with smiles and social connection. It seemed like a no-brainer to take advantage of offers from onlookers who said, “We will pay you for that same service.” The business was formed.
The three collaborated to come up with a name — Yard Sign Ninjas. Their father, Webster Groves attorney Joe McAuliffe, assisted them in establishing an LLC.
At first, the displays were made of balloons, pinwheels and other random items. Jimmy McAuliffe admitted some of their early work “wasn’t looking too good,” though it still brought joy to the recipients.
The displays also took a long time to set up, so they looked for more efficient media. The triplets have since amassed a huge inventory of letters, characters and trendy signs to accommodate clients’ specific wishes.
Kristen Rhodes of Glendale has used Yard Sign Ninjas several times for her four sons’ birthdays.
“They were excellent at communication and always got it done on time, even when contacted last minute,” she said. “They have several images for a wide age range and any interest or hobby you can think of.”
At Yard Sign Ninja’s peak during the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for the McAuliffes to install seven or eight signs per night, even in bad weather.
Now the triplets are 16 years old and in their third year of business. They have a full load of installing approximately 10 signs each week, and even receive referrals from a rival sign company when that company can’t do a job. Though they hate to say no to anyone, they’ve had to limit their orders to within about a 10-mile radius.
Colleen McAuliffe pulls and preps the signs, and Danny and Jimmy McAuliffe are the primary installers — though the jobs sometimes cross.
“As typical business owners, we all do it all,” said Danny McAuliffe.
The siblings admit the most difficult part of running Yard Sign Ninjas is balancing the business alongside school, sports and other activities.
And they do plenty outside of the business. Colleen McAuliffe is an honor student at St. Joseph’s Academy, a school ambassador and is affiliated with the National Charity League. Jimmy and Danny McAuliffe are members of the Young Men’s Service League at Saint Louis University High School, and are both presidential ambassadors, greeting on behalf of the school president at functions where donors are present.
The profits from Yard Sign Ninjas afforded the triplets to reach their goal of helping finance a shared car before their 16th birthday this past December. Additionally, they have contributed to international travel and purchased school iPads. They even made the deposit on their furry family member, Marty.
With their extra earnings, Danny and Jimmy McAuliffe outfitted their mancave, while Colleen McAuliffe prefers to spend her earnings on makeup and clothes. But it’s not about the material gains.
“It’s nice seeing people’s reactions to it. We’ve had people send pictures of them with the sign, and even got a video of them playing golf around one of our signs,” said Colleen McAuliffe.
One of their favorite installations was for a child named Gray who had serious medical conditions. The siblings provided the letters and superhero signs, while all the neighbors bought “Super Gray” signs to add to the display.
Other highlights include a “Welcome Home From The Military” sign for a Kirkwood man, displays outside windows at senior living facilities and “Over the Hill” installations. The most unusual sign they’ve been asked to install was “Good Riddance,” requested
by the client to be installed facing the house next door that was for sale.
“We don’t ask questions,” joked Jimmy McAuliffe.
According to their mother, the triplets have learned three key lessons from this start-up experience.
“Time is money, but in giving, we receive something more valuable than both. Problem solving pays dividends, and good service is both an art and a science,” said Peggy McAuliffe.
The teens also learned responsibility, and better time, business and money management. Perhaps the most important was to plan the installation route to finish in Kirkwood so they could hit Andy’s Frozen Custard before closing time.
All three siblings plan to attend college. Colleen McAuliffe wants to become a lawyer. Her brothers have yet to decide on a course of study.
The McAuliffes admit they couldn’t have succeeded in their business without those who supported them as young entrepreneurs, as well as those who continue to help them grow — especially their repeat customers.
“Thank you Kirkwood, Warson Woods, Webster and the surrounding neighborhoods for all of your continued support,” said Peggy McAuliffe.
Anyone interested in the services of the Yard Sign Ninjas can visit stlsignninjas.com.