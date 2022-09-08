Celebration Schedule
10:15 a.m. Special Celebration Music
10:30 a.m. Worship service with guest preacher Bishop Susan Candea
12-4 p.m. Meet us outside for games, classic cars, face painting, Bubble Van, shaved ice, raffles, first responder vehicles & equipment.
1-4 p.m. Picnic. Pork steaks, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, beverages, food
Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 Lockett Road in Kirkwood, will celebrate 75 years of faith and service with a block party on Sunday, Sept. 11, that will run from 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The celebration will feature a short live music performance by Trinity musicians, followed by a worship service, barbecue and family-friendly activities throughout the day.
The day’s activities are free to the community, with the church accepting donations. Raffles will be held with proceeds benefiting Horizons St. Louis, a Kirkwood-based charity that provides educational enrichment programs for children in need.
Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Carrie Hoth McElfresh said the goal of the celebration is to re-establish a close community presence within Kirkwood.
“This year, we decided that we really needed to celebrate not just that we are here, but that we are here as a part of this bigger community,” she said. “That we’re not just this little church tucked away in the neighborhood and not doing anything, but that we are still a part of the bigger community of Kirkwood. So we want to invite everybody else to come and celebrate.”
While the church’s anniversary was officially on June 1, McElfresh said the celebration was planned for September so as many families as possible could attend.
“We realized that at the beginning of the summer, by June 1, that’s when a lot of families are on vacation,” she said. “We just wanted to make sure that we can get as many people involved as possible.”
A member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America since 1988, Trinity Lutheran Church began as a mission congregation of the United Lutheran Church in America in 1947. Trinity Lutheran’s first service was held on June 1, 1947, at the Masonic Lodge, 211 N. Harrison Ave. in Kirkwood, with the Rev. Tressler Bolton serving as pastor. In July 1947, Wetzel Baptist Church at Kirkwood Road and Washington was purchased.
The congregation has held services at its current church on Lockett Road since November of 1958. The church was remodeled in 1986.
Today, Trinity Lutheran has roughly 170 members, with Sunday School, Bible study and community outreach. The congregation also supports a Parents’ Day Out program, led by Erika Duenwald. It offers a Christian-based, half-day program for children from infants through age 5, and serves about 30 families from within the Kirkwood area and beyond.
In its 75 years of history, many of today’s congregants can boast of multiple generations who have belonged to the church.
Bruce Williams, 66, has been a member of Trinity Lutheran all his life. He was a Sunday School superintendent for 20 years, and is the current secretary of the Foundation Committee. The committee seeks opportunities to support charities, organizations or individuals in need of assistance.
Williams was married at Trinity Lutheran in 1982, and his four children and seven grandchildren were all raised within the church. He said Trinity Lutheran members were a very close-knit group when he was growing up.
“It used to be a pretty vibrant group of people who would show up for church. But it was more than just the church — it was really kind of a community,” he said. “My early memories are of a church where so many people were involved, and it really was like a very large group of cousins.”
In light of the church’s 75th year anniversary, Williams said Trinity Lutheran is trying to focus on what it wants the next 75 years to look like.
“How do we reach out to the community and let them know that first of all, we’re here and that we’d like to encourage people to find out more about our church and our congregation, but we’re also here to help,” he said.
With its anniversary at hand, Trinity Lutheran is hoping to reach beyond its members to the greater Kirkwood community.
“It would be nice for people to get to know us, to know what we’re doing, what our ministries are,” Pastor McElfresh said. “We always love to have new people join, but more than anything, I think we just want to celebrate with our community that we’re here.”
McElfresh said Trinity Lutheran is a place where people can gather and become close. Becoming the pastor just two years ago, McElfresh said she wants to meet the church’s neighbors, who heard and saw Trinity Lutheran and its members frequently holding services outside throughout the pandemic.
“For me, having only been here for two years, and the majority of that time having everything shuttered due to the pandemic, I’d really like to meet some of our neighbors who we haven’t really had the chance to meet yet,” McElfresh said.
Kate McCracken is journalism student at Webster University and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.