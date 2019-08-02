During the July 15 Kirkwood School Board meeting, resident Bill Masurat nominated Kirkwood School District to be the recipient of the TriNet Cares Kids In Need book bag program.
Masurat is a sales consultant focused on helping businesses with their human resources, benefits and payroll. TriNet donated 75 book bags to be distributed to students in need within the Kirkwood School District.
Each book bag contains three folders, two notebooks, two glue sticks, two pens, one package of pencils, one box of crayons, one package of markers, one scissors, one package of post-it notes, a ruler, a pencil pouch and a pencil sharpener.
“TriNet gave me the opportunity to help my community and support our teachers who may have to take their own funds to support their students’ school supplies,” said Masurat.
Book bags were donated through TriNet’s outreach program TriNet Cares, reaching over 4,700 children through the program this year.
TriNet Cares fosters leadership and colleague engagement through volunteer opportunities, charitable giving and green initiatives.