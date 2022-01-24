Abstract artist Tricia Coyle doesn’t see things for what they are, but rather more for what they could be.
As a Webster Groves-based artist who recently returned to her home studio work after recovering from a double mastectomy, Coyle’s digital work currently is featured in a free, local exhibit called “The Places We’ll Go.”
The exhibit is on display through Feb. 26, with creations for sale, at Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The exhibit celebrates concepts of freedom related to traveling, and also includes work from three other artists: watercolors by Ruth and Herndon Snider; travel photography by Greg Matchick; and silver and stone jewelry by Joe Bova Conti.
Coyle said the theme for the exhibit was set by Green Door’s owner Mary Martin.
“During June 2021, Mary told me she loved my style and that she had an idea for a new exhibit to launch in January,” Coyle added.
Martin’s vision for the exhibit meshed nicely with Coyle’s admiration for architecture, cityscapes, composition and lines — along with her contemporary Americana style which frequently incorporates vivid colors and displaced symmetry.
Some of Coyle’s artwork in the exhibit includes new pieces she created while on a trip to New Mexico. Other pieces incorporate images she captured in New York City and Memphis.
Backstory Into Art
“I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in 2018. My recovery from a double mastectomy was challenging, and it took me a few years to cope with my loss,” Coyle said.
She reflected on the fact that her mother dealt with breast cancer twice in her life, 20 years apart. Her aunt died from the same disease. So, as the current generation of her family, Coyle had been on surveillance for cancer — an ongoing process that took its emotional toll even before there was a known health issue.
She subsequently dealt with a scary but benign mass forming on her spine, then struggled through the chronic pain of fibromyalgia. But Coyle was pulled out of semi-retirement from art during 2021 when, out of the blue, an art consultant from the East Coast contacted her for a corporate installation in Boston and San Francisco for a company called SmartLabs.
“At first, I had to wonder if it was a joke or for real,” Coyle said. “But she said she liked my unique style and asked if I had more work. That inspiration helped get me back into the right mental space to be creative. Now, I’ve opened my social media accounts, and I’m living my purpose once again.”
Blending Discipline With Creativity
A very different purpose dominated Coyle’s prior career. She graduated college with two degrees — a bachelor’s in cytotechnology from Jewish Hospital College of Nursing and Allied Health, and a bachelor’s in cytology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She then worked in laboratory environments for 14 years.
With the use of a microscope, Coyle said she analyzed and diagnosed specimens for diseases and infections, often, ironically looking for and diagnosing cancer cells. She left the cytology field in 2013, and focused on her passion for art.
However, Coyle finds interesting ways to blend her two worlds.
“My abstract photographs are expressed with a narrative element relatable to the cytology field,” she explained.
Coyle said her art career took off in 2014 when she experimented with art jewelry.
“My love of painting began in 2016 when I explored different techniques with resin and fluid pouring. Then my art career was put on hold in 2018 due to dealing with cancer,” she added.
Coyle also produces select acrylic paintings. Her works have been purchased by admirers across the country, and even across the globe.
Coyle credits Julie Campbell at Webster Art & Picture Framing for the start of her public introduction.
“Julie saw some of my work, said that she’d like to display it and eventually became my mentor who taught me many essentials,” she said. “That’s the first place I sold some of my pieces. I’m forever grateful to Julie.”
Over the next three years, Coyle hopes to be artistically successful and get back into an abundant creative mindset that projects authentic, open vulnerability.
“I’d like to share my story to help inspire others to take care of their health, both physically and mentally, so they can do what they really want to do in life,” she said.
To view more of Coyle’s work, check out the exhibit at Green Door Art Gallery or visit TCoyleArt.com. She even has an image titled “Winter in Webster.”