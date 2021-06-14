One Kirkwood man’s mission to help find a cure for a rare type of cancer involves attempting to swim the English Channel in the Atlantic Ocean.
Jonathan Whiting has a personal vendetta against cholangiocarcinoma cancer. This obscure bile duct cancer, whose few symptoms mimic other illnesses, took the life of his wife, Lori, on Oct. 11, 2016. She was 53 years old.
Her husband has made it his mission to raise awareness and funds for research to combat this rare but fatal form of cancer, which is essentially undetectable until it’s too late. To do it, he’s planning to swim the English Channel next summer. The date is scheduled to be July 17 or July 23, 2022 — weather permitting.
The ultra-runner, triathlete and lifelong swimmer in Whiting is used to going the distance, but he’s never attempted a challenge of this magnitude. Yet, he said Lori prepared her family for being strong after she was gone, and it’s clear her unwavering will is what’s motivating him.
“Lori never seemed afraid. Instead of saying, ‘Why me?’ she said, ‘Why not me? The cancer just wants to live, too,’” he recalled.
“She constantly found silver linings to be thankful for in her daily life. Her attitude was extremely positive,” he added. “Once, she asked me to take a video of a procedure to share with other cancer patients so they wouldn’t be scared.”
A Challenge
To swim the English Channel that separates Southern England from northern France, Whiting will have to swim 21 miles across, in 57- to 60-degree water — without a wet suit — all while encountering jellyfish. He may also face hypothermia or swimming-induced pulmonary edema. He will be 60 years old when he attempts the swim.
The fastest time for completing the challenge is 6 hours and 55 minutes, but it took one swimmer 28 hours and 44 minutes to finish. The first known person to accomplish the English Channel swimming feat was 27-year-old Merchant Navy Capt. Matthew Webb in 1875.
Only 1,881 people have finished documented solo swims across the water passage, according to the Channel Swimming Association in the United Kingdom.
To prepare, Whiting is working with a coach who conquered the channel in 1983. Carol Breiter, who lives in Sacramento, California, is a retired marathon competitive swimmer who’s coached successful swimmers across the channel since 1985.
“At the time, Carol was one of the best long-distance swimmers around the world,” Whiting said. “You have to have a certain strength to be allowed to attempt the channel, especially because of the currents. I had to do three 500-yard swims and send my times to her. Her response was, ‘I think we can work with that.’”
For training, Whiting swims at The Lodge Des Peres three nights a week. He uses paddles and tubes to learn to hold a certain pace that he will be expected to maintain —completely unassisted — for 15 to 20 hours when he attempts the ocean swim.
Prior to swimming the English Channel, Whiting is required to complete a six-hour swim. He will do that with coach Breiter by his side, while swimming 10 miles across Lake Tahoe in Nevada.
Raising Funds & Awareness
Whiting said he plans to apply his wife’s intense sense of strength to his mission of creating awareness and raising funds to help fight this particular type of cancer.
He said when Lori was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in early 2012, their family could hardly find any literature about it. He intends to change that and is working with Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation representatives to seek sponsors for his English Channel swim with a goal of raising $25,000 for the cause. He’s raised roughly $4,500 so far.
“Locally, I may start some fundraising at Sugar Shack this summer or fall,” he added.
The couple’s daughter, Emma, was finishing her first semester in college, and son Cole was a sophomore at Kirkwood High when Lori received initial test results from a local Mercy Hospital physician.
Lori spent several years participating in cancer trials at Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Siteman Cancer Center and at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Conventional cancer treatments remain ineffective against cholangio-carcinoma, and most people diagnosed with advanced disease have less than a 5% chance of surviving five years.
About 8,000 people in the U.S. develop cholangiocarcinoma each year, according to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation statistics. Two out of three people with cholangiocarcinoma are typically age 65 or older when it’s found. However, medical teams indicate there’s been an alarming increase in the past decade of young individuals being diagnosed with it in their 20s through 40s.
An Inspiration
Lori’s family and friends remain in awe of the strength and fiercely positive attitude she kept during her fight with the disease. She had a particularly profound effect on her colleagues at Keysor Elementary School in Kirkwood, where she was a secretary.
“Through it all, Lori never lost her positivity or sense of her bigger purpose in life,” said Kelly Eschenroeder, who worked with her at Keysor Elementary.
Eschenroeder said staffers watched firsthand how Lori met this ultimate, human challenge in the battle for her life.
“It changed the way we looked at death and dying. She was definitely an inspiration,” she said.
That inspiration is still felt — and seen.
“As a testament to how profoundly Lori touched the lives of others, the elementary school dedicated the entire south side of the school’s front as a bird sanctuary called the Lori B. Whiting Bird Sanctuary ... and it has starfish stepping stones,” her husband said, explaining that a starfish became a significant symbol in Lori’s fight.
Whiting said at one point, Lori had surgery to remove the cancerous tumor from her liver.
“Because the liver grows back like the arm of a starfish, the starfish became the symbol of her cancer journey,” he said. “The night before we left for Lori’s second trial at the National Institutes of Health, she showed me that all the (Keysor) teachers and staff had changed their Facebook home pages to a starfish.”
In addition to the Lori B. Whiting Bird Garden at Keysor Elementary School, a starfish in her memory also resides in front of the library inside the school.
Donate
To donate to Whiting’s fundraiser for cholangiocarcinoma:
• Visit app.mobilecause.com/vf/TeamCCF/team/TeamLoriWhiting
• Donors can also text TeamCCF9 to 71777