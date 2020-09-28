The city of Webster Groves is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to provide replacement trees to Webster residents who provide proof that they’ve removed an invasive and problematic Bradford Pear tree from their property.
Webster Groves will give away 100 trees donated by Forest ReLeaf on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., in the Jackson Road parking lot at Blackburn Park. Residents need to show, through a photo or other evidence, that they have removed a Bradford Pear or Callery Pear tree from their yard.
Trees will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. A maximum of three trees may be given to each resident depending on availability at the time of pick-up.
There will be a variety of trees, both overstory and understory. The trees will be three gallon, and are typically about three feet tall, according to the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department. Residents can visit the Forest ReLeaf of Missouri’s website at moreleaf.org for its overall native tree list.